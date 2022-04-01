Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.