Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 5,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

