KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $29.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $14.01. 25,445,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,223. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

