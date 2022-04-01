Kendall Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $43.66. 495,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

