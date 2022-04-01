Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.