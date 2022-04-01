Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises 0.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,772. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

