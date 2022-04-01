Kendall Capital Management Purchases 2,150 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises about 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ARW stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.