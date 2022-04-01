Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,490 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

