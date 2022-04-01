Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 76,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,276. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $93,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

