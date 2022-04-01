Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

