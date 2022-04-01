Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon (NYSE:KENGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEN traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kenon in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

