Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Social Sentiment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $19.38 on Friday. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Social Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.