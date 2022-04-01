Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $121.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $116.45 and a 12 month high of $149.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

