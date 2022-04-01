Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.