Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 602 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 835,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

