Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 336 Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Shares of CUT stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.