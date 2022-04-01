Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 75,723 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,723 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Aegon by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Aegon by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEG opened at $5.29 on Friday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

