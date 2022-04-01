Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper also posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.