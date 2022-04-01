Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Boosted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $123.16. 1,815,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

