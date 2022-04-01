Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after buying an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 190,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.