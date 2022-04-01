Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($96.70) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($130.77) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

KGSPY stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $83.65 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

