Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

KGC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

