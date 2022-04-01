Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 39,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 936,436 shares.The stock last traded at $22.86 and had previously closed at $22.75.

KN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Knowles alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,424,762 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after buying an additional 2,112,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Knowles by 2,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.