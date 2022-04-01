Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $79.81 million and $2.14 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.49 or 0.00415730 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00091637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00110560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,992,597 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

