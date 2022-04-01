Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €31.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.31 ($42.10).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

