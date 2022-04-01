Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. Approximately 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

VOPKY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

