Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after purchasing an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

