Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.20.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 5,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,031. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.58 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

