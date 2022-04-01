Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,255. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.