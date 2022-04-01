Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,028 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

