Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.87 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.