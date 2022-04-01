Kroger (NYSE:KR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.27. 225,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $62.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

