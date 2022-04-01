Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

