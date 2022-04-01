K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.03 ($19.81).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock opened at €27.45 ($30.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of €30.07 ($33.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1.76.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.