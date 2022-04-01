Kusama Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $144.21 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $194.96 or 0.00419161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

