Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

