Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

