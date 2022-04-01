Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.35) to GBX 781 ($10.23) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 815 ($10.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Lancashire has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

