Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.51. Lands’ End shares last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 919 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $560.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.