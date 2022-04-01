LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNXSF. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $77.30.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

