LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.96 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.75.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

