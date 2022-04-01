Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $8.28 on Friday. Leafly has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

