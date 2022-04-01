Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

LEA stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Lear has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 68.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lear by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

