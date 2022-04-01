Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,225,350,000 after purchasing an additional 741,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after buying an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after buying an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.30. 598,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

