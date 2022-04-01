LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

LMAT stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 1,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,356. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

