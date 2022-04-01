LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.
NYSE:LC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 89,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 296,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LendingClub (Get Rating)
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
