LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:LC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 89,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39 and a beta of 2.11. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 14,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $232,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,135 shares of company stock worth $542,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $6,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 296,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

