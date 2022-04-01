Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Raised to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from 65.00 to 68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of LYSFY stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $18.60.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Farming; Wildcatch; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweed; and other products.

