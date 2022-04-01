LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $181.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

LHC Group stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

