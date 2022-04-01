LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $181.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.
LHC Group stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
