Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.83.
Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.41. 317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
