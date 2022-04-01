Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on LILA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

