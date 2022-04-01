Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $741.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.20 million and the highest is $745.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $552.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 5,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

