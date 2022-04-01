LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 2%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24,500.00 and last traded at $24,500.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25,000.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $441 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24,664.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25,043.56.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

